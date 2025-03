šŸ„‡Missouri Growers Cup WinneršŸ„‡

Clear your Calendar. Our pure THCA diamonds reach the threshold of potency while maintaining just a hint of your favorite terpene profiles. Completely free of all solvents, chemicals, metals, and impurities. Perfect for dabbing or vaporizing for a clear, cerebral effect. Not for the faint of heart.



White Gushers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and TK41, short for Triangle Kush x Gelato 41. White Gushers is 25% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us the effects include tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression.





