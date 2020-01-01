 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Gofire
Gofire Cover Photo

Gofire

Trusted relief for life's toughest ailments.

Gofire Inhaler
2.5mg Dose in action
SMART Cartridge Technology
Gofire DoseCodes: Compatible with edibles, topicals, tinctures & other plant based products
Gofire Inhaler
About Gofire

Meet Gofire. Your All-In-One Personal Health Solution. Feel confident with Gofire’s patented, micro-dosing technology and mobile wellness app. Live better, and experience an all-day solution designed to help you find targeted relief, however your mind or body needs it. Track your use and experience, and lean on product ratings and reviews from others in your community to identify doses best suited to your needs, and get the most out of every moment with Gofire. Whether you prefer edibles, topicals, extract or loose-leaf, the Gofire App has a solution for you. Live. Confidently. Gofire empowers you to learn which products and dose sizes work best for you. Easily recall your successes to eliminate the guesswork, improve your health regimen and become a better you. Find your perfect dose and go about your day with confidence. Love. At First Dose. Dial your dose in 2.5 mg increments with the Gofire Inhaler and precisely control your medicine for a personalized experience. Designed with FDA approval in mind, this inhaler boasts precise temperature control, convection vaporization and medical grade materials. The Gofire Inhaler is compatible with extracts and loose-leaf. The Gofire Inhaler is available for pre-order today at: https://gofire.co/ Download the Gofire App today at: bit.ly/GofireApp Take your day, one dose at a time, and secure your Gofire Inhaler today.

Portable vaporizers

more products

Available in

United States, Colorado