About this product

GoGreen Hemp CBD Soft Gel Capsules With Melatonin are perfect for those who are looking for a better nights rest. Melatonin is known to help those who have insomnia or other sleeping disorders, combining Melatonin with CBD creates the best of both worlds in one soft gel capsule that is sure to leave you feeling more rested in the mornings .



Our full spectrum pharmaceutical grade gel capsules have the highest bioavailability out of all of our products (nearly 4x higher). With 25 mg of CBD oil and 1 mg of Melatonin per soft gel, this formula is truly synergistic, leveraging multiple botanical actives through various pathways to help accomplish a better quality of sleep.



Product Attributes:



- High Bioavailability



- 25mg of CBD per capsule



- 1mg of Melatonin per capsule



- Non-GMO



- Pharmaceutical Grade



- Manufactured in the USA



- Derived from Organically Grown Hemp