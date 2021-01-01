About this product

GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Lavish Lavender 40MG



GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Lavish Lavender are filled with 40mg of water soluble CBD powder.



Our GoGreen Hemp bath bombs infuse your bath with the calming aroma of fresh lavender with our essential oil infused Lavender Bath Bomb. Packed with lavender essential oils, soothing Epsom salts, and nourishing coconut oil, this soothing bath bomb will calm and comfort from the inside out. Proven to help relieve stress and promote a good night's sleep, our lavender essential oil infused bath bomb is the perfect way to wind down after a long day.



INGREDIENTS:

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Coconut Oil, Fragrance, Aqua, Polysorbate 80, FD&C Colorant, Water Soluble CBD powder.



DIRECTIONS:

Enter your water-filled bathtub. Drop the Bath Bomb in the tub and enjoy your spa-like experience!



Attributes:



5oz



40mg of active Water Soluble CBD



All Natural Ingredients



Made By Hand