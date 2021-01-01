About this product

GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Oat Milk & Honey 40mg



GoGreen Hemp Bath Bombs Oat Milk & Honey are filled with 40mg of water soluble CBD powder.



Our GoGreen Hemp Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Bath Bomb embodies the wonderful fresh scent of Hawthorne, with nuances of creamy French vanilla, soy milk and a base note of nutty almond. The warm comforting scent will have you coming back for more!



INGREDIENTS:

Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Coconut Oil, Fragrance, Aqua, Polysorbate 80, FD&C Colorant, Water Soluble CBD powder.



DIRECTIONS:

Enter your water-filled bathtub. Drop the Bath Bomb in the tub and enjoy your spa-like experience!



Attributes:



5oz



40mg of active Water Soluble CBD



All Natural Ingredients



Made By Hand