About this product
GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Oat Milk & Honey 40mg
GoGreen Hemp Bath Bombs Oat Milk & Honey are filled with 40mg of water soluble CBD powder.
Our GoGreen Hemp Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Bath Bomb embodies the wonderful fresh scent of Hawthorne, with nuances of creamy French vanilla, soy milk and a base note of nutty almond. The warm comforting scent will have you coming back for more!
INGREDIENTS:
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Coconut Oil, Fragrance, Aqua, Polysorbate 80, FD&C Colorant, Water Soluble CBD powder.
DIRECTIONS:
Enter your water-filled bathtub. Drop the Bath Bomb in the tub and enjoy your spa-like experience!
Attributes:
5oz
40mg of active Water Soluble CBD
All Natural Ingredients
Made By Hand
GoGreen Hemp Bath Bombs Oat Milk & Honey are filled with 40mg of water soluble CBD powder.
Our GoGreen Hemp Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Bath Bomb embodies the wonderful fresh scent of Hawthorne, with nuances of creamy French vanilla, soy milk and a base note of nutty almond. The warm comforting scent will have you coming back for more!
INGREDIENTS:
Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Coconut Oil, Fragrance, Aqua, Polysorbate 80, FD&C Colorant, Water Soluble CBD powder.
DIRECTIONS:
Enter your water-filled bathtub. Drop the Bath Bomb in the tub and enjoy your spa-like experience!
Attributes:
5oz
40mg of active Water Soluble CBD
All Natural Ingredients
Made By Hand
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!