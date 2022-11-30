Precisely blended botanicals to emulate 9lb Hammer‘s flavor & attributes found in nature!



Beat up your senses and penetrate through the depths of the relaxation realm, with the 9 Pound Hammer’s citrusy, piney flavors and pain-numbing effects. Its main terpenes include Myrcene, Linalool, Limonene and both Beta/Alpha Pinene.



Just a few drops and you’ll be down for the count, making it a prime-time selection right before bedtime or if you want to decrease restlessness through a long trip.



Attributes