The mountainous San Fernando Valley has developed a wide reputation for high-level adult film production. But for those of us who don’t have our minds in the gutter all day; another great export from the same area is the SFV OG. It features a piney, earthy aroma and signature Cali taste, facilitating a full-bodied and well-balanced, hybrid experience that can be enjoyed by all types of folk. The high Myrcene, Limonene, and Beta-Caryophyllene counts make it great for the Jeff Lebowskis of the world who want to focus on a proper bowling release in spite of the chronic pain induced from getting harassed by nihilists.