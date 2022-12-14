About this product
The hand-picked, metaphorical adhesive to keep your head on straight is presented in the form of “Super glue”, an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from the combination of the highly potent Afghani, with the eminent “Northern Lights” variety, sought after for its strong psychoactive effects and physical relaxation benefits brought about by the presence of Nerolidol, Limonene, and Beta-Caryophyllene.
