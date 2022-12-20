Super Lemon Haze has captured a long line of awards (most recently 1st place for Best Medical Sativa and 2nd place for best Medical Hybrid” in 2014), and originally spawned as a result of an odd pairing between Lemon Skunk and the almost limited-edition Super Silver Haze. It was first conjured up in Amsterdam, the world’s epicenter for “Cannaculture”, and offers significant pain-management benefits. The dominant terpene, Beta-Caryophyllene is also used in topical anesthetics.