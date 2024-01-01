Sugar (1g)- MAC 1

by Gold Crown
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A hydrocarbon refined concentrate made from dry & cured cannabis, cultivated from Ghost Budsters Farms. NO CRC. Always full spectrum.

About this strain

Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

About this brand

Gold Crown
Gold Crown
We prefer to keep things natural, just like the plant! We admire and love the cannabis plant and all of the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids it creates. Processing extracts since 2014, Gold Crown does NOT use any filtering media when creating our hydrocarbon, cured concentrates. Our ultimate goal is to provide natural, affordable top-quality cannabis to all weed lovers.
Our roots spread deep into Michigan cannabis culture; collaborating with our craft cultivators across the state to produce the finest extracts; such as Peninsula Gardens, Doghouse Cannabis, and Tango Jack just to name a few. Expanding from the bread and butter of cured concentrates, Gold Crown is introducing Live Resin Infused Nerd-coated Gummies, and Live Resin infused pre-rolls; called Jesters! At Gold Crown, we believe in the power of the plant, therefore we choose not to color remediate our concentrates of any of its naturally occurring molecules. #saynotocrc

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000210
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

