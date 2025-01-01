About this product
7EN Hydroxy 7-Hydroxymitragynine Tablets offer a premium kratom experience with enhanced convenience and precision. Each tablet contains 10mg of 7-Hydroxymitragynine, a potent and fast-acting alkaloid known for its effective properties. Designed for sublingual use, these tablets ensure rapid absorption, making them ideal for users seeking quick and reliable effects. Whether you're looking to boost energy, enhance focus, or promote relaxation, 7EN provides a versatile solution tailored to meet diverse wellness needs.
Crafted with quality and safety in mind, 7EN tablets undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to guarantee purity and consistency. Their compact and discreet packaging makes them perfect for on-the-go lifestyles, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of kratom anytime, anywhere. With a commitment to excellence, 7EN Hydroxy Tablets deliver a balanced, enjoyable, and effective experience for both seasoned users and those new to kratom.
ZEN 7-HYDROXYMITRAGYNINE KRATOM TABLET SPECIFICATIONS
10 tablets per pack
100mg of pure 7-Hydroxymitragynine per pack
10mg per tablet
10 servings per pack
What is 7-Hydroxymitragynine?
7-Hydroxymitragynine is a potent, naturally occurring alkaloid in kratom, responsible for its powerful psychoactive and analgesic effects.
Gold Dragon KratomMiscellaneous
About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
