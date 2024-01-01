🌸🌿 Flower extracts, mushroom extracts, THCa, and Delta 9P come together in these Binoid Active Flowers Disposable Vape Pens. These potent pens create unique experiences, based on the blend you choose. Each 3-gram pen delivers a body buzz along with each blend's special effects.



✨ Choose your favorite flower vape pen today from Blue Lotus, Chamomile, Lavender, Passion Flower, and Pink Lotus.



SUGGESTED USE 1–2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.



Have vape pen issues? Read our blog here to diagnose.



BINOID ACTIVE FLOWERS VAPE PENS SPECIFICATIONS

Premium Flower Extracts + Mushroom Extracts + THCa + Delta 9P

3 grams per pen

5 Blends to choose from: Blue Lotus, Chamomile, Lavender, Passion Flower, Pink Lotus

Disposable

Button-Activated

Pre-Heat Functionality

USBC Rechargeable

BINOID ACTIVE FLOWERS BLENDS

Though Binoid Active Flowers Vape Pens contain THCa and Delta 9P, these pens are categorized by flowers instead of strains. See below for the effects you can expect from each pen.



Euphoria: Blue Lotus

Blue Lotus induces calmness and relaxation, enhances mood, creativity, and sex drive.

Peaceful: Chamomile

Chamomile creates a relaxing experience, aids digestion, and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Soothe: Lavender

Lavender is known for its stress-relieving properties that promote calmness and deep sleep.

Calming: Passion Flower

Passion Flower helps with anxiety, insomnia, inflammation reduction, and relief from menopausal symptoms.

Ease: Pink Lotus

Pink Lotus promotes happiness, mood boost, tranquility, and spiritual enlightenment.

