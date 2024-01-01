🌸🌿 Flower extracts, mushroom extracts, THCa, and Delta 9P come together in these Binoid Active Flowers Disposable Vape Pens. These potent pens create unique experiences, based on the blend you choose. Each 3-gram pen delivers a body buzz along with each blend's special effects.
✨ Choose your favorite flower vape pen today from Blue Lotus, Chamomile, Lavender, Passion Flower, and Pink Lotus.
SUGGESTED USE 1–2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
Have vape pen issues? Read our blog here to diagnose.
BINOID ACTIVE FLOWERS VAPE PENS SPECIFICATIONS Premium Flower Extracts + Mushroom Extracts + THCa + Delta 9P 3 grams per pen 5 Blends to choose from: Blue Lotus, Chamomile, Lavender, Passion Flower, Pink Lotus Disposable Button-Activated Pre-Heat Functionality USBC Rechargeable BINOID ACTIVE FLOWERS BLENDS Though Binoid Active Flowers Vape Pens contain THCa and Delta 9P, these pens are categorized by flowers instead of strains. See below for the effects you can expect from each pen.
Euphoria: Blue Lotus Blue Lotus induces calmness and relaxation, enhances mood, creativity, and sex drive. Peaceful: Chamomile Chamomile creates a relaxing experience, aids digestion, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Soothe: Lavender Lavender is known for its stress-relieving properties that promote calmness and deep sleep. Calming: Passion Flower Passion Flower helps with anxiety, insomnia, inflammation reduction, and relief from menopausal symptoms. Ease: Pink Lotus Pink Lotus promotes happiness, mood boost, tranquility, and spiritual enlightenment.
