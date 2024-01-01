Binoid | Mushroom Gummies - Microdose

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
About this product

Discover the ultimate body-buzzing, trippy experience with Binoid Mushroom Gummies from the Euphorix Line. 🍄 These gummies are not just powerful and flavorful—they're uniquely natural. Each jar packs 20 potent gummies.

Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.

Choose your adventure with four mind-blowing flavors:

🍹Trippy Tropical

🍧 Berry Snow Cone

🍭 Comic Candy

🍬 Mixed Gummies



SUGGESTED USE
Start with 1 gummy to find your tolerance sweet spot. Up the dose gradually to dial in your perfect effect

BINOID MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
Microdose Gummies
Euphorix Line
20 gummies per jar
Vegan
Proprietary Mushroom Blend (Ashwaganda, Reishi, Chaga, Lions Mane)
4 flavors

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
