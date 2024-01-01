Discover the ultimate body-buzzing, trippy experience with Binoid Mushroom Gummies from the Euphorix Line. 🍄 These gummies are not just powerful and flavorful—they're uniquely natural. Each jar packs 20 potent gummies.



Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.



Choose your adventure with four mind-blowing flavors:



🍹Trippy Tropical



🍧 Berry Snow Cone



🍭 Comic Candy



🍬 Mixed Gummies



​



SUGGESTED USE

Start with 1 gummy to find your tolerance sweet spot. Up the dose gradually to dial in your perfect effect



BINOID MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS

Microdose Gummies

Euphorix Line

20 gummies per jar

Vegan

Proprietary Mushroom Blend (Ashwaganda, Reishi, Chaga, Lions Mane)

4 flavors

