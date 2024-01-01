Elevate your daytime with Cutleaf Euphoria Mushroom Gummies Sunrise. 🍄🌅 Each gummy packs a punch with a precise 10mg of hemp-derived THC. But that's not all—these Full Spectrum wonders boast a proprietary blend of nootropic mushrooms and CBD Live Rosin. Ready to level up? These gummies are your ticket.



Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.



Try all three delectable flavors:



🥭 Mango Gelato



🍓 Strawberry Gelato



🍉 Watermelon Gelato



SUGGESTED USE

Consume 1-2 gummies to start establishing individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

8 Gummies per bag

Proprietary blend of Super Mushrooms, Live Rosin THC, and CBD

1000mg mushroom blend + 20mg CBD Live Rosin + 10mg THC in each gummy

Pesticide Free

Vegan

Paraben Free

Full Spectrum

Show more