About this product

Elevate your daytime with Cutleaf Euphoria Mushroom Gummies Sunrise. 🍄🌅 Each gummy packs a punch with a precise 10mg of hemp-derived THC. But that's not all—these Full Spectrum wonders boast a proprietary blend of nootropic mushrooms and CBD Live Rosin. Ready to level up? These gummies are your ticket.

Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.

Try all three delectable flavors:

🥭 Mango Gelato

🍓 Strawberry Gelato

🍉 Watermelon Gelato

SUGGESTED USE
Consume 1-2 gummies to start establishing individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
8 Gummies per bag
Proprietary blend of Super Mushrooms, Live Rosin THC, and CBD
1000mg mushroom blend + 20mg CBD Live Rosin + 10mg THC in each gummy
Pesticide Free
Vegan
Paraben Free
Full Spectrum

About this brand

Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
