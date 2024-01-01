Elevate your daytime with Cutleaf Euphoria Mushroom Gummies Sunrise. 🍄🌅 Each gummy packs a punch with a precise 10mg of hemp-derived THC. But that's not all—these Full Spectrum wonders boast a proprietary blend of nootropic mushrooms and CBD Live Rosin. Ready to level up? These gummies are your ticket.
Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.
Try all three delectable flavors:
🥭 Mango Gelato
🍓 Strawberry Gelato
🍉 Watermelon Gelato
SUGGESTED USE Consume 1-2 gummies to start establishing individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 8 Gummies per bag Proprietary blend of Super Mushrooms, Live Rosin THC, and CBD 1000mg mushroom blend + 20mg CBD Live Rosin + 10mg THC in each gummy Pesticide Free Vegan Paraben Free Full Spectrum
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!