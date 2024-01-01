Prepare for a serene evening journey with Cutleaf Euphoria Mushroom Gummies Sunset! 🌅 Perfect for unwinding at night, each gummy contains just 10mg of hemp-derived THC. But that's not all! 🍄💫 These Full Spectrum delights also feature a unique blend of nootropic mushrooms, CBN, and CBD Live Rosin. If you're serious about enhancing your mushroom experience, look no further than these exceptional gummies.
Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.
If you're ready to step up your mushroom game, these gummies are it!
Try all 3 delicious flavors:
🫐 Blue Razz Gelato
🍇 Grape Gelato
🍈 Melon Dew Gelato
