Cutleaf | Euphoria Mushroom Gummies - Sunset - 1000mg

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
About this product

Prepare for a serene evening journey with Cutleaf Euphoria Mushroom Gummies Sunset! 🌅 Perfect for unwinding at night, each gummy contains just 10mg of hemp-derived THC. But that's not all! 🍄💫 These Full Spectrum delights also feature a unique blend of nootropic mushrooms, CBN, and CBD Live Rosin. If you're serious about enhancing your mushroom experience, look no further than these exceptional gummies.

Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.

If you're ready to step up your mushroom game, these gummies are it!

Try all 3 delicious flavors:

🫐 Blue Razz Gelato

🍇 Grape Gelato

🍈 Melon Dew Gelato

About this brand

Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
