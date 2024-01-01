Cutleaf | Zero THC Mushroom Gummies - Nighttime - 1000mg

Let's dive into dreamland with Cutleaf Zero THC Mushroom Nighttime Gummies! 🛌🍄 These gummies are packed with a magical blend of mushrooms and Broad Spectrum CBD to lift your spirits and relax your mind. With added CBN for extra relaxation, you'll enjoy the luscious Lavender Honey flavor for sweet dreams without counting sheep! 🍯🌙

Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.

Suggested Use
Start with 1-2 gummies to gauge your tolerance. Gradually increase for the desired effects.

Product Specifications
Quantity: 8 gummies per bag
Blend: Proprietary mix of Super Mushrooms, CBD, and CBG
Dosage: 1000mg mushroom blend + 20mg hemp extract CBD + 3mg CBG + CBN per gummy
Qualities: Pesticide-free, vegan, paraben-free, Broad Spectrum
Enjoy a peaceful night's sleep with Cutleaf Zero THC Mushroom Nighttime Gummies! 🌟

Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
