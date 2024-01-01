Let's dive into dreamland with Cutleaf Zero THC Mushroom Nighttime Gummies! 🛌🍄 These gummies are packed with a magical blend of mushrooms and Broad Spectrum CBD to lift your spirits and relax your mind. With added CBN for extra relaxation, you'll enjoy the luscious Lavender Honey flavor for sweet dreams without counting sheep! 🍯🌙



Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.



Suggested Use

Start with 1-2 gummies to gauge your tolerance. Gradually increase for the desired effects.



Product Specifications

Quantity: 8 gummies per bag

Blend: Proprietary mix of Super Mushrooms, CBD, and CBG

Dosage: 1000mg mushroom blend + 20mg hemp extract CBD + 3mg CBG + CBN per gummy

Qualities: Pesticide-free, vegan, paraben-free, Broad Spectrum

Enjoy a peaceful night's sleep with Cutleaf Zero THC Mushroom Nighttime Gummies! 🌟

