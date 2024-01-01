🍄 Dome Melter Mushroom Gummies deliver a unique blend of recreational and wellness mushrooms, just the thing to take you on a euphoric adventure. Each resealable pouch contains 8 high-quality, vegan gummies.
Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.
🍬 These delicious gummies come in three fun flavors: Sour Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, and Tropical. 🍉🍓🍋🏝️
✨ Get ready for the perfect blend of good vibes and bliss with Dome Wrecker Dome Melter Mushroom Gummies. Order now and begin your exciting experience!
💊 Suggested Use & Dose: Start with 1/2 gummy to find your tolerance. Increase dose gradually for desired effects.
