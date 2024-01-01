Dome Wrecker | Dome Melter Mushroom Gummies

Gold Dragon Kratom
About this product

🍄 Dome Melter Mushroom Gummies deliver a unique blend of recreational and wellness mushrooms, just the thing to take you on a euphoric adventure. Each resealable pouch contains 8 high-quality, vegan gummies.

Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.

🍬 These delicious gummies come in three fun flavors: Sour Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, and Tropical. 🍉🍓🍋🏝️

✨ Get ready for the perfect blend of good vibes and bliss with Dome Wrecker Dome Melter Mushroom Gummies. Order now and begin your exciting experience!

💊 Suggested Use & Dose: Start with 1/2 gummy to find your tolerance. Increase dose gradually for desired effects.

About this brand

Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
