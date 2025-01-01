About this product
Go green with this Green Maeng Da powder bundle, which brings together green vein powders from three leading brands: Happy Hippo, ELF Kratom, and JustKratom. Known for delivering balanced effects of relaxation, mental clarity, and enhanced energy, add green vein kratom powder into your favorite non-alcoholic beverage for convenient consumption and fast-acting effects.
KRATOM POWDER PACK: WHAT’S INSIDE?
Happy Hippo Flavored Kratom Powder Choose from three great-tasting flavors of elite green Maeng Da plain-leaf powder: Huckleberry, Fruit Punch and Blood Orange. Choose your preference of flavor!
ELF Kratom Green Maeng Da 100% mitragyna speciosa leaf. A potent, reliable and natural way to make kratom part of your wellness routine. Choose your size - 100 grams, 200 grams, or 400 grams.
JustKratom Green Maeng Da Enjoy green vein kratom in its easiest-to-dose powder form. All-natural and balanced mitragyna speciosa. Choose your size - 60 grams, 150 grams, or 500 grams.
💰 Bonus: A 5% Discount Has Already Been Deducted From the Total!
Explore kratom powder from three top brands! Powder is an easy, effective way to enjoy all the benefits of kratom.
Green Maeng Da Kratom Bundle
About this brand
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
