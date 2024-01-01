JustKratom | Green Malay Kratom Capsules

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
About this product

🍃✨ Personalize your experience with JustKratom Green Malay Kratom Capsules!

💭 Green Malay offers a balanced blend that can uplift your mood and enhance focus during the day, or bring relaxation and aid in sleep when taken in higher doses at night.

💊 Enjoy the convenience of capsules, delivering high-quality green vein kratom for a seamless experience. If you prefer to skip the taste of kratom or seek an easier dosing method, these capsules are perfect for you!

Green Malay Kratom Effects
⚖️ Balance
😊 Mood Enhancement
💆‍♂️ Stress Management
🔍 Focus
🌈 Euphoria
😴 Sleep Aid (with higher dosage)

Available in 30ct, 80ct, 150ct, and 300ct.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
