JustKratom | Red Indo Reserve Kratom Capsules

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

🌿 Acting as a natural relaxant, Just Kratom Red Indo Reserve Kratom Capsules can help soothe your mind and body at the end of a long day, with the added convenience of being in capsule form. Capsules deliver high-quality red vein kratom in the perfect vessel. If you don't like the taste of kratom or you'd rather just have a more convenient way to take kratom, these capsules were made for you.

Red Indo Reserve Kratom Effects
🌿 Relaxation
😌 Soothing
🌈 Euphoria
🧘‍♂️ De-Stressing
🔍 Focus
💊 Pain Management
😴 Sleep Aid

Available in 30ct, 80ct, 150ct, and 300ct.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
Notice a problem?Report this item