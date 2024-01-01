JustKratom | Trainwreck Kratom Capsules

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

🥤 If you've ever mixed all the sodas at the drink fountain together, Just Kratom Trainwreck Kratom Capsules might be your vibe.

🌈 With a blend of red vein, white vein, and green vein all teaming up, Trainwreck creates complete synergy of all the kratom strains together. Dose properly for different effects (i.e., lower dosages = more soothing effects, higher dosages = more energizing effects).

⚖️ Not only do you get balance, but you also get convenience. Capsules deliver high-quality kratom in the perfect vessel. If you don't like the taste of kratom or you'd rather just have a more convenient way to take kratom, these capsules were made for you.

Trainwreck Kratom Effects
🌿 Complete Balance
⚡ Fast-Acting
🔋 Energy
🔍 Focus
😌 Relaxation
📈 Increased Productivity
🚫 Anti-Stress

Available in 30ct, 80ct, 150ct, and 300ct.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
Notice a problem?Report this item