🥤 If you've ever mixed all the sodas at the drink fountain together, Just Kratom Trainwreck Kratom Capsules might be your vibe.



🌈 With a blend of red vein, white vein, and green vein all teaming up, Trainwreck creates complete synergy of all the kratom strains together. Dose properly for different effects (i.e., lower dosages = more soothing effects, higher dosages = more energizing effects).



⚖️ Not only do you get balance, but you also get convenience. Capsules deliver high-quality kratom in the perfect vessel. If you don't like the taste of kratom or you'd rather just have a more convenient way to take kratom, these capsules were made for you.



Trainwreck Kratom Effects

🌿 Complete Balance

⚡ Fast-Acting

🔋 Energy

🔍 Focus

😌 Relaxation

📈 Increased Productivity

🚫 Anti-Stress



Available in 30ct, 80ct, 150ct, and 300ct.

