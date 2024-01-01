JustKratom | Trainwreck Kratom Powder

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
About this product

🥤 If you've ever blended all of the sodas at the drink fountain together, Just Kratom Trainwreck Kratom Powder may be for you!

🍃 With a blend of red vein, white vein, and green vein all working together, Trainwreck creates complete synergy of all of the kratom strains together. Dose properly for different effects (i.e. lower dosages = more soothing effects, higher dosages = more energizing effects). 🌿

Trainwreck Kratom Effects
🌿 Complete Balance
⚡ Fast-Acting
🔋 Energy
🔍 Focus
😌 Relaxation
📈 Increased Productivity
🚫 Anti-Stress

Available in 30 grams, 60 grams, 150 grams, and ½ kilo (500 grams).

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
