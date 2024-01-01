🥤 If you've ever blended all of the sodas at the drink fountain together, Just Kratom Trainwreck Kratom Powder may be for you!



🍃 With a blend of red vein, white vein, and green vein all working together, Trainwreck creates complete synergy of all of the kratom strains together. Dose properly for different effects (i.e. lower dosages = more soothing effects, higher dosages = more energizing effects). 🌿



Trainwreck Kratom Effects

🌿 Complete Balance

⚡ Fast-Acting

🔋 Energy

🔍 Focus

😌 Relaxation

📈 Increased Productivity

🚫 Anti-Stress



Available in 30 grams, 60 grams, 150 grams, and ½ kilo (500 grams).

Show more