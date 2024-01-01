MIT45 | Boost Bites Kratom Gummies - 24 count

by Gold Dragon Kratom
For a tasty and effective kratom option, try MIT45 Boost Bites Kratom Gummies! Each gummy packs 10mg of fast-acting kratom extract and 3mg of tea leaf caffeine, giving you a natural and energizing boost.

With plant-based caffeine and triple-purified kratom working together, you'll enjoy a delicious way to stay refreshed and revitalized. 🍇✨ Grab your fruit-flavored MIT45 Boost Bites today and feel the difference!

MIT45 BOOST BITES KRATOM GUMMIES SPECS
24 count resealable jar
240mg fast-acting Mitragyna speciosa extract + 72mg caffeine per jar
65% concentration of mitragynine
Suggested 2 gummies per serving
Amount per gummy;
10mg mitragyna speciosa extract (6.5mg mitragynine)
3mg caffeine (tea leaf extract)
cGMP compliant
AKA GMP Vendor

Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
