For a tasty and effective kratom option, try MIT45 Boost Bites Kratom Gummies! Each gummy packs 10mg of fast-acting kratom extract and 3mg of tea leaf caffeine, giving you a natural and energizing boost.



With plant-based caffeine and triple-purified kratom working together, you'll enjoy a delicious way to stay refreshed and revitalized. 🍇✨ Grab your fruit-flavored MIT45 Boost Bites today and feel the difference!



MIT45 BOOST BITES KRATOM GUMMIES SPECS

24 count resealable jar

240mg fast-acting Mitragyna speciosa extract + 72mg caffeine per jar

65% concentration of mitragynine

Suggested 2 gummies per serving

Amount per gummy;

10mg mitragyna speciosa extract (6.5mg mitragynine)

3mg caffeine (tea leaf extract)

cGMP compliant

AKA GMP Vendor

