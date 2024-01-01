MIT45 | Go Kratom Extract Pouch - Black Extra Strength

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
About this product

Introducing the MIT45 Go Kratom Extract Pouch, a game-changer in the world of kratom! 🌿 This innovative pouch features a kratom gel infused with delicious honey, orange, and cinnamon flavors, eliminating the need to mix your own drink or endure the bitter taste of unflavored extracts. Each pouch offers 3 servings, with 50mg of mitragyna speciosa extract per serving. 🍊🍯

Elevate your daily routine with the energy-boosting MIT45 Go Kratom Extract Pouch today! 💥

MIT45 GO KRATOM EXTRACT POUCH SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
Black Extra Strength
0.5 oz pouch
150mg fast-acting Mitragyna speciosa extract per pouch
65% concentration of mitragynine
Suggested 3 servings in each pouch
Amount per serving:
Flavored with cinnamon, honey, and orange
Gel-like consistency
cGMP compliant
AKA GMP Vendor

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
