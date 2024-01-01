Introducing the MIT45 Go Kratom Extract Pouch, a game-changer in the world of kratom! 🌿 This innovative pouch features a kratom gel infused with delicious honey, orange, and cinnamon flavors, eliminating the need to mix your own drink or endure the bitter taste of unflavored extracts. Each pouch offers 3 servings, with 50mg of mitragyna speciosa extract per serving. 🍊🍯



Elevate your daily routine with the energy-boosting MIT45 Go Kratom Extract Pouch today! 💥



MIT45 GO KRATOM EXTRACT POUCH SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

Black Extra Strength

0.5 oz pouch

150mg fast-acting Mitragyna speciosa extract per pouch

65% concentration of mitragynine

Suggested 3 servings in each pouch

Amount per serving:

Flavored with cinnamon, honey, and orange

Gel-like consistency

cGMP compliant

AKA GMP Vendor

