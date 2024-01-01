The MIT45 Gold Kratom Extract Shot, now simply called MIT45, is the top choice among kratom enthusiasts. Known as the gold standard of kratom shots, it offers an easy-to-manage dosage and a high concentration of mitragynine. Perfect for all-day energy, just remember to take it in the morning for the best results.



Don’t miss out on the #1 best-selling kratom shot, MIT45!



MIT45 GOLD KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

15ml bottle

250mg Mitragyna speciosa extract per bottle

45% concentration of mitragynine per bottle

Suggested 3 servings in each bottle

cGMP compliant

AKA GMP Vendor

Show more