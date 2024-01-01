The MIT45 Gold Kratom Extract Shot, now simply called MIT45, is the top choice among kratom enthusiasts. Known as the gold standard of kratom shots, it offers an easy-to-manage dosage and a high concentration of mitragynine. Perfect for all-day energy, just remember to take it in the morning for the best results.
MIT45 GOLD KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT
MIT45 GOLD KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS 15ml bottle 250mg Mitragyna speciosa extract per bottle 45% concentration of mitragynine per bottle Suggested 3 servings in each bottle cGMP compliant AKA GMP Vendor
