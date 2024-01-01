MIT45 | Super K Extra Strong Kratom Extract Shot

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

For those looking for the ultimate kratom experience, the MIT45 Super K Extra Strong Kratom Extract Shot is your top choice. 🌙✨ With its higher dose of mitragyna speciosa and lower concentration, this shot offers a perfect balance of calm and relaxation for nighttime use. If you want to wind down with a potent and soothing kratom extract, Super K Extra Strong is your go-to.

Grab your nighttime boost with MIT45 Super K Extra Strong Kratom Extract Shot tonight! 🌌🌿

MIT45 SUPER K EXTRA STRONG KRATOM EXTRACT SPECS
30ml bottle
1200mg Mitragyna speciosa extract per bottle
Broad spectrum
30% concentration of mitragynine per bottle
Suggested 6 servings in each bottle
200mg mitragyna speciosa extract (60mg mitragynine)
cGMP compliant
AKA GMP Vendor

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
Notice a problem?Report this item