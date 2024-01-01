For those looking for the ultimate kratom experience, the MIT45 Super K Extra Strong Kratom Extract Shot is your top choice. 🌙✨ With its higher dose of mitragyna speciosa and lower concentration, this shot offers a perfect balance of calm and relaxation for nighttime use. If you want to wind down with a potent and soothing kratom extract, Super K Extra Strong is your go-to.



Grab your nighttime boost with MIT45 Super K Extra Strong Kratom Extract Shot tonight! 🌌🌿



MIT45 SUPER K EXTRA STRONG KRATOM EXTRACT SPECS

30ml bottle

1200mg Mitragyna speciosa extract per bottle

Broad spectrum

30% concentration of mitragynine per bottle

Suggested 6 servings in each bottle

200mg mitragyna speciosa extract (60mg mitragynine)

cGMP compliant

AKA GMP Vendor

