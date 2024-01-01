MIT45 | Super K Kratom Extract Shot

by Gold Dragon Kratom
About this product

For a gentle evening boost, check out the MIT45 Super K Kratom Extract Shot. 🌙 With a lower concentration of mitragynine, it's perfect for those who want a lighter kratom experience later in the day without the intense energy kick. Each 30ml bottle is packed with 500mg of mitragyna speciosa extract, with a recommended dose of 2 servings.

Get your MIT45 Super K Kratom Extract Shot today and enjoy a subtle lift!

MIT45 BOOST BITES KRATOM GUMMIES SPECS
30 ml bottle
500mg fast-acting Mitragyna speciosa extract per bottle
30% concentration of mitragynine per bottle
Suggested 2 servings in each bottle
250mg mitragyna speciosa extract (75mg mitragynine)
cGMP compliant
AKA GMP Vendor

About this brand

Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
