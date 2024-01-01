For a gentle evening boost, check out the MIT45 Super K Kratom Extract Shot. 🌙 With a lower concentration of mitragynine, it's perfect for those who want a lighter kratom experience later in the day without the intense energy kick. Each 30ml bottle is packed with 500mg of mitragyna speciosa extract, with a recommended dose of 2 servings.
Get your MIT45 Super K Kratom Extract Shot today and enjoy a subtle lift!
MIT45 BOOST BITES KRATOM GUMMIES SPECS 30 ml bottle 500mg fast-acting Mitragyna speciosa extract per bottle 30% concentration of mitragynine per bottle Suggested 2 servings in each bottle 250mg mitragyna speciosa extract (75mg mitragynine) cGMP compliant AKA GMP Vendor
