For a gentle evening boost, check out the MIT45 Super K Kratom Extract Shot. 🌙 With a lower concentration of mitragynine, it's perfect for those who want a lighter kratom experience later in the day without the intense energy kick. Each 30ml bottle is packed with 500mg of mitragyna speciosa extract, with a recommended dose of 2 servings.



Get your MIT45 Super K Kratom Extract Shot today and enjoy a subtle lift!



MIT45 BOOST BITES KRATOM GUMMIES SPECS

30 ml bottle

500mg fast-acting Mitragyna speciosa extract per bottle

30% concentration of mitragynine per bottle

Suggested 2 servings in each bottle

250mg mitragyna speciosa extract (75mg mitragynine)

cGMP compliant

AKA GMP Vendor



