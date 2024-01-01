MIT45 | UltraMIT Kratom Extract Shot

by Gold Dragon Kratom
Opt for precision, ease, and a boost of energy with MIT45 UltraMIT Kratom Extract Shot. Say goodbye to the hassle of measuring doses with a dropper or pipette – UltraMIT makes it easy.

This unique blend delivers unparalleled energy and focus support, helping you tackle your tasks effortlessly. Experience a whole new level of motivation with MIT45 UltraMIT Kratom Extract Shot, perfect for powering through workouts, to-do lists, and more.

MIT45 ULTRAMIT KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECS
300mg Mitragyna speciosa extracts blend
Proprietary blend of 30% - 75% concentration of mitragynine per bottle
Suggested 7-15 servings (droppers) in each bottle
Amount per 2 droppers/pipettes serving; 12-30mg mitragynine and 40mg of blended extract
cGMP compliant
AKA GMP Vendor​

About this brand

Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
