Opt for precision, ease, and a boost of energy with MIT45 UltraMIT Kratom Extract Shot. Say goodbye to the hassle of measuring doses with a dropper or pipette – UltraMIT makes it easy.



This unique blend delivers unparalleled energy and focus support, helping you tackle your tasks effortlessly. Experience a whole new level of motivation with MIT45 UltraMIT Kratom Extract Shot, perfect for powering through workouts, to-do lists, and more.



MIT45 ULTRAMIT KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECS

300mg Mitragyna speciosa extracts blend

Proprietary blend of 30% - 75% concentration of mitragynine per bottle

Suggested 7-15 servings (droppers) in each bottle

Amount per 2 droppers/pipettes serving; 12-30mg mitragynine and 40mg of blended extract

cGMP compliant

AKA GMP Vendor​

