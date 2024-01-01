Opt for precision, ease, and a boost of energy with MIT45 UltraMIT Kratom Extract Shot. Say goodbye to the hassle of measuring doses with a dropper or pipette – UltraMIT makes it easy.
This unique blend delivers unparalleled energy and focus support, helping you tackle your tasks effortlessly. Experience a whole new level of motivation with MIT45 UltraMIT Kratom Extract Shot, perfect for powering through workouts, to-do lists, and more.
MIT45 ULTRAMIT KRATOM EXTRACT SHOT SPECS 300mg Mitragyna speciosa extracts blend Proprietary blend of 30% - 75% concentration of mitragynine per bottle Suggested 7-15 servings (droppers) in each bottle Amount per 2 droppers/pipettes serving; 12-30mg mitragynine and 40mg of blended extract cGMP compliant AKA GMP Vendor
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!