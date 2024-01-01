Rave Kratom - Boost | Kratom + Caffeine Shot - 150mg

Get ready to revitalize without the crash with Rave Kratom BOOST Kratom + Caffeine Shot! 🚀 This energizing elixir comes in a 4-serving, 2oz. resealable bottle, perfect for your on-the-go adventures. 💥 With the dynamic duo of kratom and caffeine, you're in for a mood-boosting, energy-enhancing, and euphoric ride. 🎉 Say goodbye to sugary energy drinks and hello to the refreshing taste of pineapple orange guava! 🍍🍊🥭

RAVE KRATOM BOOST | KRATOM + CAFFEINE SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
60ml resealable bottle
150mg mitragynine + 60mg caffeine per bottle
Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract
Full Spectrum
Water-based extract
Pineapple Orange Guava flavored

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
