Get ready to revitalize without the crash with Rave Kratom BOOST Kratom + Caffeine Shot! 🚀 This energizing elixir comes in a 4-serving, 2oz. resealable bottle, perfect for your on-the-go adventures. 💥 With the dynamic duo of kratom and caffeine, you're in for a mood-boosting, energy-enhancing, and euphoric ride. 🎉 Say goodbye to sugary energy drinks and hello to the refreshing taste of pineapple orange guava! 🍍🍊🥭



RAVE KRATOM BOOST | KRATOM + CAFFEINE SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

60ml resealable bottle

150mg mitragynine + 60mg caffeine per bottle

Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract

Full Spectrum

Water-based extract

Pineapple Orange Guava flavored

