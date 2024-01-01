Get ready to revitalize without the crash with Rave Kratom BOOST Kratom + Caffeine Shot! 🚀 This energizing elixir comes in a 4-serving, 2oz. resealable bottle, perfect for your on-the-go adventures. 💥 With the dynamic duo of kratom and caffeine, you're in for a mood-boosting, energy-enhancing, and euphoric ride. 🎉 Say goodbye to sugary energy drinks and hello to the refreshing taste of pineapple orange guava! 🍍🍊🥭
RAVE KRATOM BOOST | KRATOM + CAFFEINE SHOT SPECIFICATIONS 60ml resealable bottle 150mg mitragynine + 60mg caffeine per bottle Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract Full Spectrum Water-based extract Pineapple Orange Guava flavored
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!