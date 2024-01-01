Need an energy boost to tackle that to-do list? Skip the coffee and grab a Rave Kratom Gold Goddess Extract Shot! 🚀✨
This shot is the perfect mid-day coffee or energy drink replacement. 🌟 Gold Goddess delivers the productivity and mood boost you need, minus the crash and jitters from caffeine.
Say goodbye to the mid-day slump with the Rave Kratom Gold Goddess Extract Shot in a spirited citrus flavor! 🍊🌞
RAVE KRATOM GOLD GODDESS EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS 15ml resealable bottle Strain: Green Vein + White Vein 140 MIT per bottle Made with 80% strength mitragynine extract Full Spectrum 270mg total alkaloid content 140mg mitragynine content Water-based extract Citrus flavored
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!