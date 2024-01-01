Rave Kratom | Gold Goddess Extract Shot - 140mg

Need an energy boost to tackle that to-do list? Skip the coffee and grab a Rave Kratom Gold Goddess Extract Shot! 🚀✨

This shot is the perfect mid-day coffee or energy drink replacement. 🌟 Gold Goddess delivers the productivity and mood boost you need, minus the crash and jitters from caffeine.

Say goodbye to the mid-day slump with the Rave Kratom Gold Goddess Extract Shot in a spirited citrus flavor! 🍊🌞

RAVE KRATOM GOLD GODDESS EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
15ml resealable bottle
Strain: Green Vein + White Vein
140 MIT per bottle
Made with 80% strength mitragynine extract
Full Spectrum
270mg total alkaloid content
140mg mitragynine content
Water-based extract
Citrus flavored

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
