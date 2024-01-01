Need an energy boost to tackle that to-do list? Skip the coffee and grab a Rave Kratom Gold Goddess Extract Shot! 🚀✨



This shot is the perfect mid-day coffee or energy drink replacement. 🌟 Gold Goddess delivers the productivity and mood boost you need, minus the crash and jitters from caffeine.



Say goodbye to the mid-day slump with the Rave Kratom Gold Goddess Extract Shot in a spirited citrus flavor! 🍊🌞



RAVE KRATOM GOLD GODDESS EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

15ml resealable bottle

Strain: Green Vein + White Vein

140 MIT per bottle

Made with 80% strength mitragynine extract

Full Spectrum

270mg total alkaloid content

140mg mitragynine content

Water-based extract

Citrus flavored



