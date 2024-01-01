Rave Kratom - Heavy | Kratom + Kanna + Gaba Shot - 2oz

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

"Heavy" isn't just a word, it's an experience with Rave Kratom HEAVY Kratom+ Shot! 💪 This powerhouse packs a punch with a whopping 4 suggested servings in just a 2oz. resealable bottle. 🌟 Combining the forces of kratom, kanna, and gaba, it's like a superhero team-up of natural plants! 🌿💥

Kratom brings the intense euphoria, kanna boosts your mood, and gaba delivers a zen-like calm. 🚀 Say goodbye to stress, anxiety, and sleepless nights! 😌💤 Grab the Rave Kratom HEAVY Kratom + Kanna + Gaba Shot today and dive into the deliciousness of strawberry mango flavor! 🍓🥭

RAVE KRATOM HEAVY | KRATOM + KANNA + GABA SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
60ml resealable bottle
150mg mitragynine + 25mg kanna + 80mg gaba per bottle
Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract
Full Spectrum
Water-based extract
Strawberry mango flavored

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
Notice a problem?Report this item