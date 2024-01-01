"Heavy" isn't just a word, it's an experience with Rave Kratom HEAVY Kratom+ Shot! 💪 This powerhouse packs a punch with a whopping 4 suggested servings in just a 2oz. resealable bottle. 🌟 Combining the forces of kratom, kanna, and gaba, it's like a superhero team-up of natural plants! 🌿💥



Kratom brings the intense euphoria, kanna boosts your mood, and gaba delivers a zen-like calm. 🚀 Say goodbye to stress, anxiety, and sleepless nights! 😌💤 Grab the Rave Kratom HEAVY Kratom + Kanna + Gaba Shot today and dive into the deliciousness of strawberry mango flavor! 🍓🥭



RAVE KRATOM HEAVY | KRATOM + KANNA + GABA SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

60ml resealable bottle

150mg mitragynine + 25mg kanna + 80mg gaba per bottle

Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract

Full Spectrum

Water-based extract

Strawberry mango flavored

