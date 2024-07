Rave Kratom Max Strength 80% Extract Tablets are your ultimate on-the-go pick-me-up! 🚀🌿 These tablets deliver an uplifting, energizing, and euphoric experience in a small, convenient package.



Say goodbye to the afternoon slump! Grab your preferred dose of Rave Kratom Extract Tablets, pop them in your mouth, and keep moving! 💥✨



RAVE KRATOM MAX STRENGTH KRATOM EXTRACT TABLETS SPECIFICATIONS

Per Tablet: 80% MIT extract + 100mg concentrated alkaloids

Contains Mitragynine and 7-Hydroxymitragynine

Max strength

Water-based extract

Vegan

2 or 5 count blister packs

Show more