Get your hands on the Rave Kratom NUMB Kratom + Kava Shot, packed in a 2oz (60ml) double-shot bottle. 🌿✨ Rave Kratom has created a power couple here - kava and kratom are a match made in relaxation heaven! 🌌



Kava brings intense calmness and relaxation, while kratom sends your mind soaring. 🚀 What a perfect way to wind down your day! 🌙



Next time you're in the mood for some calm euphoria, try this delicious blueberry lemon flavored Rave Kratom NUMB Kratom + Kava Shot. 🍋💙



RAVE KRATOM NUMB | KRATOM + KAVA SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

60ml resealable bottle

150mg mitragynine + 150mg kava per bottle

Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract

Full Spectrum

Water-based extract

Blueberry Lemon flavored

