

Get your hands on the Rave Kratom NUMB Kratom + Kava Shot, packed in a 2oz (60ml) double-shot bottle. 🌿✨ Rave Kratom has created a power couple here - kava and kratom are a match made in relaxation heaven! 🌌

Kava brings intense calmness and relaxation, while kratom sends your mind soaring. 🚀 What a perfect way to wind down your day! 🌙

Next time you're in the mood for some calm euphoria, try this delicious blueberry lemon flavored Rave Kratom NUMB Kratom + Kava Shot. 🍋💙

RAVE KRATOM NUMB | KRATOM + KAVA SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
60ml resealable bottle
150mg mitragynine + 150mg kava per bottle
Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract
Full Spectrum
Water-based extract
Blueberry Lemon flavored

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
