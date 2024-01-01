Get your hands on the Rave Kratom NUMB Kratom + Kava Shot, packed in a 2oz (60ml) double-shot bottle. 🌿✨ Rave Kratom has created a power couple here - kava and kratom are a match made in relaxation heaven! 🌌
Kava brings intense calmness and relaxation, while kratom sends your mind soaring. 🚀 What a perfect way to wind down your day! 🌙
Next time you're in the mood for some calm euphoria, try this delicious blueberry lemon flavored Rave Kratom NUMB Kratom + Kava Shot. 🍋💙
RAVE KRATOM NUMB | KRATOM + KAVA SHOT SPECIFICATIONS 60ml resealable bottle 150mg mitragynine + 150mg kava per bottle Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract Full Spectrum Water-based extract Blueberry Lemon flavored
