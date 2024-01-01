Rave Kratom | Red Bali Bliss Extract Shot - 140mg

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
About this product

🌿✨ Rave Kratom Red Bali Bliss Extract Shot is crafted from the beloved red vein kratom strain. This shot can help you drift into better sleep, relax deeply, and lift your mood just a bit. Known for its soothing vibes, it's still gentle enough for daytime enjoyment. 🍒🌞 Savor the familiar fruit punch flavor and feel the bliss!

RAVE KRATOM RED BALI BLISS EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
15ml resealable bottle
Strain: Red Vein
140 MIT per bottle
Made with 80% strength mitragynine extract
Full Spectrum
270mg total alkaloid content
140mg mitragynine content
Water-based extract
Fruit Punch flavored

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
