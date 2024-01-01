🌿✨ Rave Kratom Red Bali Bliss Extract Shot is crafted from the beloved red vein kratom strain. This shot can help you drift into better sleep, relax deeply, and lift your mood just a bit. Known for its soothing vibes, it's still gentle enough for daytime enjoyment. 🍒🌞 Savor the familiar fruit punch flavor and feel the bliss!



RAVE KRATOM RED BALI BLISS EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

15ml resealable bottle

Strain: Red Vein

140 MIT per bottle

Made with 80% strength mitragynine extract

Full Spectrum

270mg total alkaloid content

140mg mitragynine content

Water-based extract

Fruit Punch flavored

