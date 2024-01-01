Rave Kratom | Targeted Kratom Extract Gummies - Boost

by Gold Dragon Kratom
Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract BOOST Gummies are designed to give your body and mind an energizing boost, helping you get up and go! 🚀 Each gummy contains a balanced 1:1 ratio of 25mg kratom extract (mitragynine) and 25mg caffeine, making them a fantastic alternative to crash-inducing energy drinks. 🍓🍋

Enjoy the intoxicatingly sweet and tart strawberry lemonade flavors that will perk up your taste buds while providing the energy you need with Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract BOOST Gummies! 🌟

RAVE KRATOM BOOST | TARGETED KRATOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
250mg resealable, child-proof jar
10 gummies per jar
Per Jar: 250mg mitragynine + 250mg caffeine
Per Gummy: 25mg kratom extract + 25mg caffeine
Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract
Full Spectrum
Water-based extract
Vegan
Strawberry Lemonade flavored

Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
