Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract BOOST Gummies are designed to give your body and mind an energizing boost, helping you get up and go! 🚀 Each gummy contains a balanced 1:1 ratio of 25mg kratom extract (mitragynine) and 25mg caffeine, making them a fantastic alternative to crash-inducing energy drinks. 🍓🍋
Enjoy the intoxicatingly sweet and tart strawberry lemonade flavors that will perk up your taste buds while providing the energy you need with Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract BOOST Gummies! 🌟
RAVE KRATOM BOOST | TARGETED KRATOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS 250mg resealable, child-proof jar 10 gummies per jar Per Jar: 250mg mitragynine + 250mg caffeine Per Gummy: 25mg kratom extract + 25mg caffeine Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract Full Spectrum Water-based extract Vegan Strawberry Lemonade flavored
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!