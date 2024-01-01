Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract BOOST Gummies are designed to give your body and mind an energizing boost, helping you get up and go! 🚀 Each gummy contains a balanced 1:1 ratio of 25mg kratom extract (mitragynine) and 25mg caffeine, making them a fantastic alternative to crash-inducing energy drinks. 🍓🍋



Enjoy the intoxicatingly sweet and tart strawberry lemonade flavors that will perk up your taste buds while providing the energy you need with Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract BOOST Gummies! 🌟



RAVE KRATOM BOOST | TARGETED KRATOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS

250mg resealable, child-proof jar

10 gummies per jar

Per Jar: 250mg mitragynine + 250mg caffeine

Per Gummy: 25mg kratom extract + 25mg caffeine

Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract

Full Spectrum

Water-based extract

Vegan

Strawberry Lemonade flavored

