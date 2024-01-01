🌈 Say goodbye to bad days and hello to bliss with Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract Ecstasy Gummies! Formulated with a perfect 1:1 ratio of 25mg kratom extract (mitragynine) and 25mg kanna in each gummy, they're your ticket to an uplifting and euphoric experience. Get ready for a burst of joy in every bite! 🎉💊 And the cherry on top? They come in a delightful cherry limeade flavor! 🍒🍈



RAVE KRATOM ECSTASY | TARGETED KRATOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS

250mg resealable, child-proof jar

10 gummies per jar

Per Jar: 250mg mitragynine + 250mg kanna

Per Gummy: 25mg kratom extract + 25mg kanna

Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract

Full Spectrum

Water-based extract

Vegan

Cherry Limeade flavored

Show more