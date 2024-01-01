🌈 Say goodbye to bad days and hello to bliss with Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract Ecstasy Gummies! Formulated with a perfect 1:1 ratio of 25mg kratom extract (mitragynine) and 25mg kanna in each gummy, they're your ticket to an uplifting and euphoric experience. Get ready for a burst of joy in every bite! 🎉💊 And the cherry on top? They come in a delightful cherry limeade flavor! 🍒🍈
RAVE KRATOM ECSTASY | TARGETED KRATOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS 250mg resealable, child-proof jar 10 gummies per jar Per Jar: 250mg mitragynine + 250mg kanna Per Gummy: 25mg kratom extract + 25mg kanna Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract Full Spectrum Water-based extract Vegan Cherry Limeade flavored
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!