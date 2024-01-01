Rave Kratom | Targeted Kratom Extract Gummies - Numb

Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract NUMB Gummies offer a mouthwatering tart sour grape flavor while delivering a deeply relaxing and euphoric experience. 🍇✨ Each gummy is perfectly formulated with a 1:1 ratio of 25mg kratom extract (mitragynine) and 25mg kava, making them ideal for stress relief and unwinding after a long day. 🌿

Reach for Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract NUMB Gummies when you need to relax and destress! 🌟

RAVE KRATOM NUMB | TARGETED KRATOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
250mg resealable, child-proof jar
10 gummies per jar
Per Jar: 250mg mitragynine + 250mg kava
Per Gummy: 25mg kratom extract + 25mg kava
Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract
Full Spectrum
Water-based extract
Vegan
Sour Grape flavored

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
