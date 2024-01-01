Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract NUMB Gummies offer a mouthwatering tart sour grape flavor while delivering a deeply relaxing and euphoric experience. 🍇✨ Each gummy is perfectly formulated with a 1:1 ratio of 25mg kratom extract (mitragynine) and 25mg kava, making them ideal for stress relief and unwinding after a long day. 🌿
Reach for Rave Kratom Targeted Kratom Extract NUMB Gummies when you need to relax and destress! 🌟
RAVE KRATOM NUMB | TARGETED KRATOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS 250mg resealable, child-proof jar 10 gummies per jar Per Jar: 250mg mitragynine + 250mg kava Per Gummy: 25mg kratom extract + 25mg kava Made with 80% full spectrum kratom extract Full Spectrum Water-based extract Vegan Sour Grape flavored
