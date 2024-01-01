🐉 Ditch the caffeine and catch the dragon with Rave Kratom's White Dragon Extract Shot! 🚀 Experience the power of high energy, boosted mood, and sociability in every sip. 🌟
Say goodbye to daily caffeine crashes and hello to euphoric vibes! 💥 Plus, enjoy the delightful peach berry flavor for an extra burst of fun! 🍑🍓
RAVE KRATOM WHITE DRAGON EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS 15ml resealable bottle Strain: White Vein 140 MIT per bottle Made with 80% strength mitragynine extract Full Spectrum 270mg total alkaloid content 140mg mitragynine content Water-based extract Peach Berry flavored
