🐉 Ditch the caffeine and catch the dragon with Rave Kratom's White Dragon Extract Shot! 🚀 Experience the power of high energy, boosted mood, and sociability in every sip. 🌟



Say goodbye to daily caffeine crashes and hello to euphoric vibes! 💥 Plus, enjoy the delightful peach berry flavor for an extra burst of fun! 🍑🍓



RAVE KRATOM WHITE DRAGON EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS

15ml resealable bottle

Strain: White Vein

140 MIT per bottle

Made with 80% strength mitragynine extract

Full Spectrum

270mg total alkaloid content

140mg mitragynine content

Water-based extract

Peach Berry flavored

Show more