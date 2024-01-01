Rave Kratom | White Dragon Extract Shot - 140mg, 15ml

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

🐉 Ditch the caffeine and catch the dragon with Rave Kratom's White Dragon Extract Shot! 🚀 Experience the power of high energy, boosted mood, and sociability in every sip. 🌟

Say goodbye to daily caffeine crashes and hello to euphoric vibes! 💥 Plus, enjoy the delightful peach berry flavor for an extra burst of fun! 🍑🍓

RAVE KRATOM WHITE DRAGON EXTRACT SHOT SPECIFICATIONS
15ml resealable bottle
Strain: White Vein
140 MIT per bottle
Made with 80% strength mitragynine extract
Full Spectrum
270mg total alkaloid content
140mg mitragynine content
Water-based extract
Peach Berry flavored

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
Notice a problem?Report this item