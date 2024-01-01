Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies offer a unique trip by combining mushroom extracts with HHC. These euphoric and trippy gummies come in a nostalgic Hawaiian Punch flavor, taking your experience to the next level. 🍹✨



Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.



Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies with HHC deliver a heady and cerebral euphoria. Much like Sativa strains, HHC boosts energy and motivation, making these gummies perfect for an elevated experience. Shaka Sweets blends their proprietary magic mushroom mix with HHC for a truly unique effect.



🍹✨ Flavor: Hawaiian Punch

