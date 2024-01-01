Experience something truly special with Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies! These treats combine mushroom extracts and THCP for a unique, euphoric, and trippy journey in a delightful Papaya flavor. 🍍🌈



Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.



Meet the most powerful product from Shaka Sweets! Our Magic Mushroom Gummies with THCP pack a punch, being 30x stronger than traditional Delta 9 THC. This potent blend combines our proprietary magic mushroom extract with THCP, delivering a truly unique and powerful experience.



🍍 Flavor: Juicy Papaya

Show more