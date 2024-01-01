Shaka Sweets | Magic Mushroom Gummies + 40mg THCV - P.O.G.

by Gold Dragon Kratom
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies blend mushroom extracts with THCV for a one-of-a-kind experience. Savor the trippy journey with these delicious Pineapple Orange Guava flavored gummies. 🍍🍊🌸

Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.

Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies with THCV provide an energetic and uplifting cerebral high. Since THCV is less potent than Delta 9 THC, it’s great for beginners or those who prefer a more controlled high. Shaka Sweets’ unique combination of their magic mushroom blend with THCV offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

🍍🍊🌺 Flavor: Pineapple Orange Guava

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gold Dragon Kratom
Gold Dragon Kratom
Shop products
Gold Dragon Kratom carries the highest quality kratom and mushroom products with industry-leading lab testing. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers are happy with our service and our prices. Join the Gold Dragon family today!
Notice a problem?Report this item