Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies combine mushroom extracts with Delta 8 for a truly unique trip. Enjoy the euphoric effects with these tasty gummies in a delicious Piña Colada flavor. 🍍🥥✨
Disclaimer: these do not contain psilocybin.
Shaka Sweets combines their proprietary magic mushroom blend with Delta 8 THC to create Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + Delta 8 THC. For our Delta 8 customers, these gummies are perfect for those ready to explore the world of mushroom gummies.
🍍🥥✨ Flavor: Piña Colada
