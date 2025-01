ZOHM 7-Hydroxy Tablets are designed for those seeking a potent and reliable kratom experience. Each tablet contains a concentrated dose of 7-hydroxymitragynine, a key alkaloid known for its fast-acting and effective properties. Crafted with precision, these tablets ensure consistent quality and potency, making them a trusted choice for focus, energy, or relaxation.



Perfectly sized for on-the-go lifestyles, ZOHM's tablets offer a convenient way to incorporate kratom into your routine. Whether you're new to kratom or an experienced user, ZOHM delivers purity and performance in every dose.



ZOHM 7-HYDROXY TABLET SPECIFICATIONS

3 tablets per blister pack

66mg of pure 7-Hydroxymitragynine per pack (22mg per tablet)

6 servings per pack​



