About this product
Unlike many over-the-counter pain relief topicals that simply mask pain and inflammation, CBD stimulates our anatomical endocannabinoid system that works with the central and peripheral nervous systems. This stimulation has been known to reduce pain sensation and inflammation and promote overall homeostasis.
Contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC.
INGREDIENTS
Mint Full Spectrum: Full Spectrum CBD, Food Grade Peppermint Essential Oil, Menthol, Purified Water, Coconut Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Emulsifying Wax 93725SC, Glyceryl Monostearate, Organic Shea Butter, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Optiphen Plus.
Mint Broad Spectrum: Broad Spectrum CBD, Food Grade Peppermint Essential Oil, Menthol, Purified Water, Coconut Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Emulsifying Wax 93725SC, Glyceryl Monostearate, Organic Shea Butter, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Optiphen Plus.
Lavender Full Spectrum: Full Spectrum CBD, Lavender, Purified Water, Coconut Oil, High Olec Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Emulsifying Wax 93725SC, Glyceryl, Monostearate, Organic Shea Butter, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Optiphen Plus.
Lavender Broad Spectrum: Broad Spectrum CBD, Lavender, Purified Water, Coconut Oil, High Olec Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Emulsifying Wax 93725SC, Glyceryl, Monostearate, Organic Shea Butter, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Carbomer, Optiphen Plus
DIRECTIONS
Apply a thin layer evenly to the body, and use as often as needed. Store in a cool and dry place.
Gold Spectrum CBD Lotion- Mint- Broad Spectrum- 300mg
Gold Spectrum THCLotions
About this brand
Gold Spectrum THC
Gold Spectrum, founded in 2019, has quickly risen as the premier source for high-quality hemp products, offering award-winning THCA flower, potent Delta-9 edibles, and convenient disposable vapes. We have always been at the forefront of compliance and innovation in the cannabis space, setting the gold standard for product quality and safety. With features in Forbes and recognition from industry leaders, Gold Spectrum is proud to deliver top-tier products and unmatched service, empowering our customers with a truly elevated THC experience every time they shop with us, online or in-store
