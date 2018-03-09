About this product
DEFINED BY A DIFFERENCE YOU CAN SEE, TASTE & FEEL, GOLDEN GOO IS HOME TO OUR MOST FLAVORFUL CONCENTRATES AND WAXES. EXPERIMENTAL IN NATURE, THESE SMALL BATCH DABBABLES ALLOW US TO OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF LIMITED EDITION STRAINS IN BRITTLE, SHATTER & SUGAR WAXES, AS WELL AS OUR SIGNATURE SMOOTH DABTELLA WAX.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
