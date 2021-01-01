Loading…
Logo for the brand Golden Leaf Productions

Golden Leaf Productions

Deep Cheese

About this product

Deep Cheese is the result of years of selective inbreeding aimed at emphasizing the legendary funk of sharp cheese flavors that fans of Cheese strains have grown attached to. By crossing two exemplary phenotypes of Cheese, breeder Dinafem has intensified the aroma and stabilized the genetics to produce a balance of indica and sativa effects that relax the body and stimulate the mind
