Golden Light Botanicals
Salted Caramels - 4 count Grab & Go box
About this product
Our rich and buttery, all-natural handcrafted caramels are finished with golden honey and French sea salt for an irresistible combination of flavors and texture. Beautifully packaged, our caramels are a delightful gift item. Each caramel is individually wrapped & carefully infused with 10mg of organic hemp derived decarboxylated CBD oil.
Legal anywhere in the US.
All our products are third-party lab tested at Analytical 360 in Seattle, WA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!