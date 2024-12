Discover the luxury of Designer Runtz, a hybrid strain from the iconic Luxuriotti and Runtz strains. This strain delights with a sweet and sour fruity candy flavor, accented by lemony citrus and creamy strawberries. Its aroma is equally enticing, featuring notes of sour lemon candy, nutty earthiness, and tangy fruits. The high begins with a euphoric rush, followed by a tingly body relaxation that leads to restful sleep. With a potent THC level of 20-30%, Designer Runtz is ideal for chronic fatigue, headaches, migraines, pain, stress, and anxiety. Visually striking, it showcases dense, emerald-green nugs with deep purple undertones, red-orange hairs, and purple-tinted white trichomes. Experience the refined bliss of Designer Runtz and elevate your relaxation.

