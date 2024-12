Introducing Rock n Rye Gelato, a hybrid strain combining Lemon Cherry Gelato X Sunset Sherb BX. Perfect for a relaxed night at home, this strain offers a taste of sour lemons, rich cherries, and berries with a delightful aroma of citrus, fresh berries, and earthy pine. The high from Lemon Cherry Sherbet begins with a boost of happiness, melting away negative thoughts and leaving you in a state of heady bliss. As your mind drifts, a soothing body relaxation follows, easing you into complete tranquility. This strain is ideal for treating mood swings, chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and depression. Visually, R&R Gelato features flat, dense forest green nugs with thin amber hairs and a coating of milky amber trichomes. Experience the blissful effects and delicious flavors of R&R Gelato for a perfect evening unwind.

