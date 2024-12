Unleash your inner wild side with Animal Face, a rare hybrid born from the legendary Lemon Tree and Animal Mints Bx1. This potent, THC-dominant strain isn’t for the faint of heart—but for those ready to elevate their experience, it’s a creative, euphoric journey like no other. Expect a wave of uplifting energy paired with deeply relaxing effects, perfect for unwinding or sparking inspiration. Dominated by the bold terpene caryophyllene, Animal Face carries an earthy, minty profile with a whisper of citrus. Whether tackling stress, depression, or appetite loss, this strain offers a mood-boosting escape that’s as satisfying as it is sophisticated.

